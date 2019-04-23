Brakes put on Mustang after dominant start

The Ford Mustang has been ordered to make changes ahead of the next round of Supercars. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images.

The Ford Mustang has been ordered to make changes ahead of the next round of Supercars. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images.

THE brakes have again been applied to the all-conquering Ford Mustang, which has been ordered to make aerodynamic changes ahead of the next round in Perth.

After dominating its Holden rivals to win nine of the opening 10 races of the Supercars season, officials will enforce changes to the rear wing of the Mustang in the name of technical parity.

The Ford teams have been ordered to reduce the dimensions of the end plate, lower the height of the rear wing gurney flap and a reduction in length of the front undertray extension.

It is the second time in a month the Mustang has been forced to make changes after earlier in-season testing revealed the new Ford machine had a centre-of-gravity advantage. It was made to make weight distribution changes ahead of the round at Symmons Plains.

The Mustang was put through extensive aerodynamic testing ahead of its introduction to the series, but its rampaging start to the season ignited an immediate debate about parity.

Supercars said it was enforcing the modifications after analysis of data from the opening four rounds of the season at Adelaide, Albert Park, Symmons Plains and Phillip Island.

"The Supercars Technical department has worked through the data available and requested these changes from homologating team DJR Team Penske and Ford Performance in a transparent manner,'' Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer said.

"The Mustang is a world-class race car and we respect the work that has gone in to developing the package. Despite passing (aero testing) any incoming car needs to meet the incumbents.

The Mustang shone again at Phillip Island. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

"DJRTP and Ford Performance understand that technical parity underpins the success of the sport and accept the changes."

Mustangs occupy the top three positions in the Supercars championship, with DJR Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin leading teammate Fabian Coulthard and Tickford Racing's Chaz Mostert.

There are six Mustangs in the championship - two at DJR Team Penske and four at Tickford Racing.

Ford Performance global director of motorsport Mark Rushbrook said the company remained proud of the car it has produced.

"This is a world-class car developed by Ford, Ford Performance, DJR Team Penske and Tickford,'' Rushbrook said.

Scott McLaughlin celebrates his win in Race 1 at Phillip Island. Picture: Edge Photographics/ Mark Horsburgh.

"We are incredibly proud of it and we stand by the state-of-the-art package we introduced into the series. Ford Performance exists to win races and championships and we are here to do just that.

"From here on we will do our talking on the racetrack."

Red Bull Holden Racing Team chief Roland Dane had called on Supercars after the last round at Phillip Island to address the aerodynamic advantage that the Mustang had.

"The CoG change clearly needed to be made, but there is more to do,'' Dane said.

"There is an aero imbalance that needs to be corrected."