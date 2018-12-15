Menu
JETTING OFF: Jacob Ford will test his skills in Scotland and Belgium during the coming weeks.
Ford focused on silverware

Sam Flanagan
15th Dec 2018 7:28 AM
SQUASH: 2018 has been a breakout 12 months for superstar squash player Jacob Ford and he plans on finishing the year with international silverware.

Ford is preparing to fly to Scotland to compete in the Scottish Junior Open, a competition he has been eyeing off for some time.

"I'm seeded five to eight so I've got a good chance of winning it,” Ford said.

"It's a good tournament to play ... I played in it last year and it's quite big and enjoyable.

"I love Scotland so I'm pretty keen to get back there.”

Ford finished fifth in the event in 2017 when he was a year younger than most of his rivals, so he will be intent on making that experience count.

Following the tournament in Scotland, the 18-year-old will click up a gear and head to Belgium to take on men in a bid to rack up senior points.

"It's just to get my experience further along and hopefully it will be a good tournament for me,” he said.

"It's a lot harder because they've got a lot more knowledge and experience than me, but I'm just going to put my best foot forward and hopefully do well.”

Ford, who recently received the Val Lembit Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Sports Person for 2018, said if everything goes according to script during his European assault, he has grand plans for next year.

"It's going to give me huge confidence going into 2019 if I go well.

"I might move overseas to train for a few months, so that will be very exciting for me and these tournaments will be a good step for that.

"I'd love to move to Scotland but I'll probably end up in England in a training base over there, which will be exciting.

"The 2022 Commonwealth Games is my end goal; to make it there and represent my country.”

