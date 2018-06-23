Menu
AUSSIE TOURIST: Jacob Ford (left) playing in the 2017 international championships in New Zealand.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Ford flying out to World Squash titles

Greg White
23rd Jun 2018 2:00 PM
HOMEGROWN squash star Jacob Ford has his bags packed and will head to India on July 14 to represent Australia in the under-19 division of the World Junior Championships.

Along the way he'll visit Malaysia to play in that nation's Junior Open to prepare for the high performance contest he's about to face.

Being away it means he'll miss the NSW Junior Championship at his home court Coffs Harbour Squash Centre will take place over July 13-15.

Tournament host Peter Saxby said the event gives the regional players an opportunity to find where they are heading in the game by taking on the metropolitan stars.

"The titles are conducted in five age categories from under-11's with players competing for valuable ranking points on the Squash Australia junior tour,” he said.

Upon completion the NSW Junior Blue Tongues team will be announced for the tour to Darwin.

Nominations may be made at sporthq.com or at the centre with a closing date of July 6.

