Forecast is for an aggressive Ashes

SKIPPER: Rachael Haynes batting for Australia during the ICC Women's World Cup. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Brad Greenshields
by

EXPECT fireworks when Australia and England meet in two Women's Ashes One Day Internationals in Coffs Harbour.

When the Southern Stars squads were announced this week, both stand-in captain Rachael Haynes and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy predicted there'd be plenty of feeling between the old foes.

Healy declared she will "bring the bitch back" behind the stumps, believing familiarity with opposing players has softened attitudes.

"Playing all these domestic competitions around the world has made everyone too nice," Healy said. "Everyone plays with one another and is too worried about what everyone thinks.

"I think this Ashes series might see a little bit of a different side of the Australian team."

Haynes said she expects on-field aggression won't be just a one- way street during the series as England is capable of giving as good as it gets.

"England have shown that they're really going to bring an aggressive brand of cricket, we're very much prepared for that," Haynes said.

