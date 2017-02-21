28°
Wendy Andrews
| 21st Feb 2017 5:42 AM
GARDEN SHOPPING: Head to Bellingen on March 11 for the Autumn Plant Fair at Market Park.
GARDEN SHOPPING: Head to Bellingen on March 11 for the Autumn Plant Fair at Market Park. Rob Wright

LONG time local gardeners know the benefits of attending the Bellingen Plant Fair.

This is the place to get great advice, healthy plants and plenty of bargains for your garden.

For newcomers to the area, or to the past-time of gardening, a trip to the plant fair is another step in creating the garden of your dreams.

Held in spring and autumn for the past 27 years, the Bellingen Plant Fair has grown to be a must-do event on the green thumb calendar and hosts more than 70 stalls providing a diversity of species.

Love your exotics or rare plants? You will be spoilt for choice with the wide selection of stalls catering for our subtropical climate. If natives or fruit trees are more your thing you will also find plenty of stalls to suit growing conditions on the Coffs Coast.

This is a busy time in the garden. Summer's heat is hopefully almost behind us meaning we can prune and clean up anything that didn't survive and start looking ahead by planting for spring.

Not sure what to plant where? The Bellingen Plant Fair is as much about information and workshops as it plants, so come along and browse the many stalls offering horticultural advice and products.

It all starts at 8am on Saturday, March 11 so take the garden gloves off for a day and head to Market Park in Bellingen.

There will be plenty of food and also live musicians adding to the fun atmosphere.

Presented by Bellingen Environment Centre the Autumn Plant Fair is celebrating bush tucker and native plants and trees.

For more information call 0475 743 851 or email bellingenplantfair@gmail.com

Coffs Coast Advocate
For the garden

GARDEN SHOPPING: Head to Bellingen on March 11 for the Autumn Plant Fair at Market Park.

Save the date for seeds, seedling, plant and tree shopping.

For the garden

A trip to the Autumn Bellingen Plant Fair is the first step to creating your dream garden

MKR rocked by satay sauce cheating scandal

Alyse and Matt slammed for satay sauce fiasco.

