For sale sign on prominent corner of Coffs Harbour CBD

GOT a spare $10million stuffed in the sock drawer or stashed under the bed?

With a seven zero price guide, this landmark, two-storey retail investment in the heart of the CBD may not be for everyone, but if you're interested be quick, expressions of interest close 3pm, Thursday, April 4.

The 66-90 Harbour Drive property, opposite Coffs Central in the retail heart of the city, is home to 13 tenants including national chains, Specsavers and The Smith Family, along with a collection of local businesses including a first floor Community College.

"We sold to the current vendor back in 2000, prior to the City Centre Mall being removed,” said Troy Mitchell, of marketing agent L J Hooker Commercial Coffs Harbour.

"With the revitalisation of Coffs Central, the introduction of Kmart and a whole variety of cafes and eateries, the city centre is the location to be in.

"This building is basically fully leased, with some of the tenants having been there since 2001. The 'wale' (weighted average lease expiry) is four years.”

Plenty of foot traffic make this an exciting retail location Wendy Andrews

A high profile position with three street frontages, mixed office and retail space, adjacent to two council car parks, loading dock and rear access to Park Lane and generating a net annual income of $676,000 excluding GST, this property being offered by Burgess Rawson and LJ Hooker Commercial has sparked interest and conversation.

"Many of the investments we've sold in the CBD lately have been to locals but, given the expected price range of around $10m, this investment will most likely appeal to some one along the wider east coast,” Troy Mitchell said.

You'll need to reach into your piggy bank for this one. Wendy Andrews

Burgess Rawson Director Simon Staddon said the asset offers multiple income streams and benefits from many long term tenants with six of them currently on 10 year leases.

"It's also rare that we find an underdeveloped property so central to the CBD,” Mr Staddon said.

"With the local council about to undertake a $2 million beautification upgrade to City Square, now would be an excellent time for an investor to secure such a unique prime retail investment.”

Expressions of interest for this significant 1980sqm freehold building are closing. Inquiries Troy Mitchell 0417 695 915 or tmitchell@ljhcoffs.com