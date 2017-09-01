21°
News

For one night only

by Wendy Andrews

DIDN'T get enough of Adele when she was in Australia earlier this year?

Okay, she's not coming back for a while but the next best thing is touring Australia.

Amanda Canzurlo (aka Bloom) brings to you the songs of two amazing artists, Adele and Amy Winehouse. This superstar lends her soulful vocal resonance to cover two artists that have taken dominated the music scene during the past decade.

Adele and Amy Winehouse have amassed a legion of fans, selling more than 20 million albums between them.

Bloom will take to the Jetty Theatre stage backed by an all-star five-piece band which features a former member of ARIA hall of fame band, The Angels, as well as three band members from the late Jon English.

Bloom has just returned from shows featuring John Farnham, John Paul Young, The Chantoozies, Eurogliders and has received accolades from some of Australia's most successful artists.

An emerging Australian singer/songwriter gaining acclaim for her smooth deep vocals and her fresh ambient pop sound, catch her local gig before she goes global.

Topics:  adele amy winehouse bloom coffs harbour jetty theatre

Coffs Coast Advocate
