SWITCHED ON: Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan, former Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and newly elected MP Gurmesh Singh with Coffs Harbour Comets president Steve Gooley. Craig McTear
Footy to shine under new lights

13th May 2019 10:00 AM
A NEW era of night-time action has been switched on at Geoff King Motors Oval after the installation of LED lights on sports fields one and two.

The State Government project saw $318,865 from the Stronger Country Communities Fund Round Two invested in the lighting facilities.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh performed the official duties on Saturday night.

"The project has covered the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the new system, which replaced very old lights and poles,” he said.

"The installation of 200 lux LED lighting on the premier rugby league field and 100 lux LED lighting on the adjacent rugby league field will benefit league, Oztag and touch football teams for many years to come.

"Geoff King Motors Oval will also have increased ability to host major sporting events.

"What's more, the new lights will encourage greater participation in sport, increase safety at night for players and lead to reduced energy costs."

It's a similar story at the Woolgoolga Sports Ground, where a lighting upgrade is benefiting the local sporting community on the Northern Beaches.

The NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund helped the Woolgoolga project come to fruition with a $168,000 allocation.　　

　

