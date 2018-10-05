FOOTY SHOW DOWNFALL: When Fatty left, so did I

BETTER TIMES: The NRL Footy Show hosts (left) to right Darryl Brohman, Beau Ryan, Erin Molan and Paul Vautin win the Best Sports Program award during the 2016 Logie Awards.

THERE has been a lot of speculation and comment about cancelling the Footy Show.

Netball legend Liz Ellis this week came out against the critics of the show who were blaming its downfall on the fact that host Erin Molan was a woman.

I was a loyal viewer of the show during its glory days of Paul "Fatty" Vautin, Matty Johns and Paul "The Chief" Harrigan - the humour was always balanced with good footy analysis.

When Fatty left, so did I.

The Gympie Times sports reporter Bec Singh. Renee Albrecht

As the show went through a revamp, the jokes were not funny and there was little to no good footy analysis.

It was not because Molan was a woman but because she had no knowledge of the game and had no passion for the game.

One of Australia's most loved and respected commentators is Fox Sports' Yvonne Sampson.

Sampson's knowledge and passion for the game is obvious.

Television presenter Yvonne Sampson. DAN HIMBRECHTS

It is easy to use the "because she is a woman" argument but when you narrow it down, it is not justified.

The main reason I stopped watching was because Molan did not have an extensive knowledge of rugby league.

There was no critical discussion of the talking points of the previous week's games.

It is terrible that the show has come to an end but because of the path it went down, I am not surprised.