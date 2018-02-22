Footpath rules changed to add to village ambiance

CHANGED SCENE: More seating and displays will add colour and movement to the street scene in Bellingen Shire towns.

BUSINESSES in Bellingen Shire have until May 24 to apply to have fees waived on applications to make use of public footpaths outside their premises where space allows.

Any structure including A-frame signs, goods displays and café furniture must have thumbs up from council but a change in planning controls has simplified the application process and earned a commitment to quicker approval.

The new policy aims to encourage footpath activities which add to the liveliness and character of the town centres whilst providing enough footpath space for people to move through safely and comfortably.

A key focus of the policy is to make sure an unobstructed corridor of at least 1.8 metres is provided to allow for pedestrians to access shops and services.

A movement corridor should be allowed to benefit all pedestrians and customers but especially people with a disability, parents with prams and older people.

Council has a target approval time frame of 14 business days from the lodgement of an application, except for applications on Waterfall Way which also require consent from Roads and Maritime Services.

Once issued the approval will last for two years before requiring renewal.

Further information on the new policy and approvals process, including application forms and FAQs can be found at www.bellingen.nsw.gov.au/business.