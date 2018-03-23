Menu
Most of the best young footballers in the Northern NSW zone will be in Coffs Harbour this weekend for the Telstra Skill Acquisition Program (SAP) Country Gala Day.
Soccer

Football's finest flock to Coffs

Brad Greenshields
by
23rd Mar 2018 2:00 AM

MORE than 400 young soccer players will be travelling to York Street this this weekend for the Telstra Skill Acquisition Program (SAP) Country Gala Day.

The two days of football will see teams across Northern NSW again divided into three age groups.

Hunter Valley Football and the Emerging Jets will be coming here to replace Northern NSW Football Newcastle SAP and Macquarie Football who participated in last month's gala day.

Northern NSW Football technical advisor Leo Bertos said these gala days gives himself along with NNSWF technical director Michael Browne an opportunity to see how SAP is progressing throughout the whole of the region.

"The gala day also gives the metro SAP players the opportunity to travel away to somewhere different to play," Bertos said.

"It is also an opportunity for the SAP coaches to get together to discuss how their program is going and share training methods and exercises that are working well with their players."

The Telstra SAP Country Gala Days will be held each month going through to August.

Next month's gall day will again be held in Coffs Harbour on April 29.

Coffs Coast Advocate
