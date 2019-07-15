Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP PLAYER: Brisbane Roar legend Henrique is coming to Coffs Harbour.
TOP PLAYER: Brisbane Roar legend Henrique is coming to Coffs Harbour. FILE
Sport

Footballing icon ready to nurture our juniors

Sam Flanagan
by
15th Jul 2019 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Brisbane Roar legend Henrique will be in Coffs Harbour this Thursday putting budding futsal players to the test.

The Henrique Holiday Clinic is designed for players six years and older and will teach them the finer skills of the sport while learning from a man who knows a thing or two about football.

Henrique won three A-League Championships with the Roar and is fondly remembered for scoring the winning goal in the 2014 grand final against the Western Sydney Wanderers.

The session is being held at the Coffs Harbour Futsal centre Thursday from 9am-3pm.

The cost of the session is $60 a player. For more information email renee@australianfutsal.com.

brisbane roar coffs harbour futsal football futsal henrique
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    premium_icon Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    News Concerns over future of weekly event put to rest as Mayor Denise Knight announces council will waive land use fees.

    HIT AND RUN: Coffs man bedridden after being struck by truck

    premium_icon HIT AND RUN: Coffs man bedridden after being struck by truck

    News ROBERT Denne's world has been flipped upside down since the incident

    Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    premium_icon Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    News 'A couple of Red Bulls and you'll likely do anything' police said.

    Trolley tracker's paying dividends

    premium_icon Trolley tracker's paying dividends

    News Report a trolley and be rewarded.