Footballing icon ready to nurture our juniors

FOOTBALL: Brisbane Roar legend Henrique will be in Coffs Harbour this Thursday putting budding futsal players to the test.

The Henrique Holiday Clinic is designed for players six years and older and will teach them the finer skills of the sport while learning from a man who knows a thing or two about football.

Henrique won three A-League Championships with the Roar and is fondly remembered for scoring the winning goal in the 2014 grand final against the Western Sydney Wanderers.

The session is being held at the Coffs Harbour Futsal centre Thursday from 9am-3pm.

The cost of the session is $60 a player. For more information email renee@australianfutsal.com.