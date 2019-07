THE Westfield National Youth Championships were held at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium this week.

More than 330 players were in action, including the Coffs Coast’s own Tahliya Sambrook (Korara), Alice Webster (Karangi), Lilli Hallawell (Emerald Beach), Ella Bhatti (Woolgoolga), Emily Knott (Woolgoolga), Aheisha McPhillips (Corindi Beach) and Olissa Onley (Sapphire Beach) who all suited for the Northern NSW sides.

A NSW Country player controls the ball with her chest at the National Youth Championships.

The Western Australian goalkeeper clears the ball at the National Youth Championships.

A Western Australian player looks for a teammate at the National Youth Championships.

A NSW Country player throws the ball in at the National Youth Championships.

Northern NSW and South Australia do battle at the National Youth Championships.

Jasmine Trafford (right) on the ball for Northern NSW at the National Youth Championships.

Corindi Beach's Aheisha McPhillips in action at the National Youth Championships.