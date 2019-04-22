Model mess: ‘Get off Instagram please’

Danny Amendola tried to set the record straight following his explosive rant about ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo that has since been deleted.

A Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, Amendola, now playing wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, shared intimate details of his relationship with the model while accusing her of being fame hungry.

He attempted to clarify his statement with a new message which accompanied a photograph of a lion.

"What I meant to say yesterday was that the media and general public have no idea what goes on behind closed doors," Amendola, 33, said.

"I don't participate in fake intangibles that consume the public eye. I'm a private, single guy and if everyone's happy - I'm happy," he continued.

Amendola then stated he would "take blame for the miscommunication! Good vibes only from me! ALL LOVE always."

After wrapping up his initial post, Amendola dropped another message, captioning a selfie, "Fake people have an image to maintain. The real ones just don't care."

Amendola's former teammate, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, replied with some advice (via Barstool Sports), "Get off Instagram please … thanks."

Amendola, who split from Culpo, 26, last fall, appeared to blast the model online Saturday.

"I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship. If you're my real friend you know I'm private," Amendola wrote.

All about the Gram.

"My mother, brother, father and nephew are closest to me in this world and you don't see one picture of them and that's for their protection from those who criticise and judge. I believe in nailing pictures frames on the inside of my house to remind the ones I love that I care.

"Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money. Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Whereas the cost of fame in this world doesn't appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that's RESPECT.

Amendola said there were some aspects of his and Culpo's relationship which were positive - like the "f***ing crazy" sex - and admitted his own flaws contributed to the couple's rocky times.

"The only reason I'm writing this post is because, whether I liked it or not, we lived in the public eye. Some of it is amazing! I've met some of the nicest people from all over the world and Olivia and I had some amazing times together, just like any other loving relationship we fought," Amendola wrote.

"A lot of the time it was my fault bc let's be honest I can be an idiot. But! Yup! She's f***ed up too! And if you cross me I'm a hard mfer to deal with. The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could.

"And the sex was f***ing crazy too."

He also seemed to take a shot at Zedd, whom Culpo was previously spotted with at Coachella earlier this month, TMZ reported.

The Detroit Lions receiver later noted, "It's not fun seeing your name attached to a click-bait headline story that is completely fabricated bulls*** ... so when I saw this love triangle gossip I tried to clear the air."