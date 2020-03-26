Football star slams ‘f***ing stupid idiots’

A-League star Scott McDonald has released a foulmouthed rant at Brisbane residents after being horrified by a scene of irresponsible social distancing.

The former Socceroos striker released a video on Instagram following his jog around the Brisbane CBD to vent his frustration at a group of "f***ing stupid idiots" working out in close proximity during a boot camp session in the face of the sweeping coronavirus.

The 36-year-old on Wednesday night posted his video rant for his 4751 Instagram followers where he admitted to getting paranoid by people ignoring public health advice to maintain social distancing.

McDonald began his rant with an apology for the foul language he was about to use.

"I went for a run tonight, probably the first time I've been out all day," he said.

"Try and keep that 1.5m distance guys. It's f***ing hard, I tell ya. Everyone just doesn't self-isolate. And then you start to get paranoid.

"But I'm running down and I see this f***ing boot camp - excuse that language - but there's like 16, 17 people there. So I say to the girl, 'Groups of 10, yeah'. She goes, 'Oh na, that starts tomorrow'. Like the f***ing virus starts tomorrow, you f***ing stupid idiot'."

McDonald is certainly being more committed to slowing the spread of the virus than A-League colleague Tim Payne, who was allegedly spotted driving a golf cart while shirtless at 1am on Tuesday morning before he was stopped by police.

The Wellington Phoenix midfielder was breaking his team's strict coronavirus quarantine protocols when he was reportedly arrested by NSW Police on Sydney's Northern Beaches with police alleging he registered a mid-range PCA when breathalysed.

"Like the f*cken virus start tomorrow ya fooken stupid idiot" @ScottyMcD83 is deadset legend 😂🧡 pic.twitter.com/QFxpr0SDac — Roar Fans In Melbourne (@RoarMelb) March 25, 2020

It obviously wasn't McDonald's decision, but the A-League was one of the last competitions in the world to shutdown its season.

McDonald and his Brisbane teammates have been stood down indefinitely after the A-League became the final sport in Australia to suspend its competition on Tuesday.

After announcing the move, Football Federation Australia chief executive James Johnson said the decision would be reviewed on April 22.

Like hierarchy of other elite sports, Johnson is turning his attention to how the sport will survive the financial crisis caused by closure.

"We have to ensure that the organisation gets through this financially," he said.

"And we also have to ensure that the stakeholders within the Australian football community can also do that.

"This is going to mean that we're going to have to make some very tough decisions that will affect our operations going forward."

- with AAP

Originally published as Football star slams 'f***ing stupid idiots'