Hayne bit woman and kept taxi waiting, police allege

Jarryd Hayne allegedly bit the woman he is charged with sexually assaulting and left her with injuries so serious she needed hospitalisation.

It is also understood prosecutors will claim Hayne told a taxi driver to wait for him as the NRL superstar arrived at the woman's home on the night of the incident, then emerged alone about 20 minutes later and left.

Hayne, 30, bunkered down at his Kellyville hideout all day on Tuesday but left in a waiting car about 7.30pm wearing jeans, sneakers and a t-shirt.

He reported to Castle Hill police station as part of his strict bail conditions with the support of one male friend not long after.

Jarryd Hayne leaves a home in Kellyville to make his first bail report to Castle Hill Police Station on Tuesday. Picture: Matrix

Hayne seen leaving to report to the Caslte Hill Police Station. Picture: Matrix

A big media pack assembled outside the station approached the footballer but he refused to comment.

He spent five minutes inside the station reporting to police before leaving in a waiting grey 4WD.

Hayne and his friend returned shortly after with takeaway pizza and garlic bread for dinner.

More details of the police allegations emerged on Tuesday after Hayne was bailed on a surety of $20,000 and agreed to report to a Sydney police station three times a week after being charged with aggravated sexual assault.

He also handed in his passport as part of the bail conditions.

Jarryd Hayne as he arriving to report to Castle Hill Police as part of his bail conditions. Picture: Damian Shaw

News Corp Australia understands police will allege that on the night of the incident - NRL grand final day on September 30 - Hayne was in the Hunter Region and struck up a conversation with the 26-year-old woman on social media, then went to her home.

The woman claims Hayne entered a bedroom in the house and took off her clothes. Police will allege he then bit her, causing profuse bleeding and injuries that required hospitalisation.

Hayne didn’t make any comment to waiting media outside the police station. Picture: Damian Shaw

It is understood the woman's mother was at the home at the time of the incident.

It's alleged Hayne caught a cab to the address and told the driver he would be back in about 20 minutes before going inside, and emerging alone a short time later.

Part of Hayne's bail conditions are he must not enter the Newcastle go anywhere near the alleged victim.

Jarryd Hayne leaves Ryde Police Station at 1:30am on Tuesday. Picture: Bill Hearne

The out-of-contract former Parramatta Eel is prohibited from contacting, stalking or intimidating the woman or anyone she has a domestic relationship with.

Police confirmed they began investigating the claims after the woman, urged on by her family, took her allegations to the NRL Integrity Unit, which immediately passed on the information to detectives from the NSW Sex Crimes Unit.

Jodie Hayne drives her son Jarryd Hayne from Ryde Police Station after he was bailed early on Tuesday morning. Picture: Bill Hearne

On Monday Hayne went to Ryde police station where he declined to make a formal statement and was charged by police.

He emerged from shortly before 2am yesterday and was driven away by his mother.

Hayne has been playing for the Parramatta Eels.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg said the case was now a police matter and declined to comment further.

"Jarryd has issues to deal with. They are nothing to do with rugby league at the moment. They are issues for him to deal with in the courts,'' he said.

Hayne is also facing unrelated claims in a US civil court that he raped a 29-year-old woman during his time with NFL club the San Franscicso 49'ers in 2015.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller refused to comment on the details of the case but said more work needed to be done to sexual assault in the community.

"But the fact the police acted very quickly on the victim's information just highlighted how seriously we take safety of everyone in NSW but particularly women," he said.