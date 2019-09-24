Football season wraps up with zone championships

TUSSLE: Maclean White's Jake Moore goes for a tackle on his Sawtell Scorpions opponent in the under-12 North Coast Football zone final at Barnier Park on Saturday.

FOOTBALL: The North Coast Football season has come to a close with a number of Clarence sides taking on their Southern rivals in zone championship games at Barnier Park on Saturday.

The undefeated Westlawn Tigers under-13 side were first up, playing Coffs United Pride under lights last Tuesday night but they fell to their well-structured opponents 3-1.

Junction Hill played host to a further four games on Saturday with some mixed results for Clarence Valley sides as they wrapped up their successful seasons respectively.

The Maclean White under-12s booked their place in the play-off after they secured the minor premiership last month but much like their zone opponents, Sawtell Scorpions, the two sides failed to in their grand finals.

Maclean had a good start to the game and took hold with an early goal that gave them the momentum.

Sawtell were out to have fun on their final bow of the year and the energy across the park was contagious as they took each other on.

The Bobcats kept the pressure on but were deprived of another goal after some good goal keeping by the Scorpions number one.

Maclean held on to book a trip to take on the winners of a southern play-off in the coming weeks.

PHYSICAL BATTLE: Westlawn Tigers' Jaz Busch takes on his Coffs Coast Tigers opponent in the under-16 North Coast Football zone final at Barnier Park on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

In the under-16s match-up on the adjacent field, Westlawn Tigers took on the Coffs Coast Tigers in a tough physical battle.

Westlawn were patchy, with some really strong spells leading to some good chances but their opponents looked dangerous each time they ventured forward.

The home side held their rivals for most of the game but a piece of brilliance had Coffs Coast's Blake Taylor work some space out wide and slot his effort inside the right post.

The visiting team then held on to their lead well to finish 1-0 winners on the day and progress to the next stage of play-offs.