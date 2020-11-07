Football icon branded a ‘sex addict’

Ryan Giggs's brother Rhodri has branded him a sex addict who cannot resist women on nights out.

Rhodri, 43, whose ex-wife Natasha had a secret eight-year affair with the ex-Manchester United ace, told a sports podcast: "Everyone has a weakness.

"Ryan's was that when he goes out, he has to sleep with women."

Asked if he despised his brother, Rhodri replied: "No, I don't. I feel sorry for him

"He's had the most amazing career but it's just tarnished and that's not down to me. It's down to his own philandering. I was faithful."

Rhodri was speaking a month before Giggs, 46, was arrested over an alleged bust-up with girlfriend Kate Greville.

The Sun reported how police visited his $3.08 million home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on Sunday.

They argued over flirty messages and Kate's fears the star had been cheating on her with two women.

Giggs spent the night in a police station before being interviewed and released pending inquiries.

He denies any wrongdoing but is being investigated for actual bodily harm on Kate and common assault on a second woman, believed to be a relative of hers.

The Giggs brothers' scandal emerged in 2011. While ex-Wales star Ryan was bedding Rhodri's wife, he was also having a fling with Big Brother star Imogen Thomas.

The scandals shattered his squeaky-clean image and triggered his divorce from wife Stacey.

Dad-of-three Rhodri, who played for Salford City and Torquay United, spent years trying to comprehend his brother's behaviour but decided to "make humour" about the situation.

He has appeared in cheeky Paddy Power ads about loyalty, and says he has a "sly dig in a jovial way" when he speaks to Natasha, now 38.

He branded her decision to go on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 as "an embarrassment" but added: "I speak to her on a weekly basis. We have got to co-parent."

Rhodri also revealed he can no longer watch Ryan in any TV footage after 2010.

"I can tell what year it is by their kits," he said.

Giggs split from wife Stacey in 2016. He and Kate met while she was working on the PR for his Hotel Football business venture.

Ryan and Stacey in 2010.

The couple went public when they were pictured holidaying in Italy in August 2018 - eight months after his divorce from Stacey.

Following the row, Kate is staying with relatives and has moved her belongings out of Giggs's mansion.

The Football Association of Wales announced that Giggs would step down as national team manager for the next three fixtures.

