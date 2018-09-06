Football finals make for sudden death drama

BIG CHANCE: Momentum may be with Northern Storm as the team prepares to clash with Coffs United.

THE postman has an invitation to the Men's Premier League grand final to deliver.

Now he just wants to know who he needs to deliver it to and the address will know on Saturday evening when the high stakes clash between Coffs United Lions and Northern Storm is played.

Boambee awaits the victor.

It's simply a matter of whether the match goes according to form and Coffs United frank it to progress or whether Northern Storm can continue their late season run.

Storm coach Jade Porter said his team definitely believe momentum and perhaps, destiny is on their side.

"I don't think the players cared too much if it was Coffs United or Boambee this week,” he said.

"It could've been anybody last week and they feel pretty good about their chances.

"You have to beat those teams to succeed and you've got to believe you can beat them.

"If you don't then you probably shouldn't be there in the first place.

"The boys are definitely feeling good.”

The rain this week will mean the ball will stay on the ground at McLean Street a lot more than it has over the past couple of months.

The coaches of both teams said that's the way they prefer to play anyway.

"We definitely prefer to play it that way and on a bit longer pitch as well,” Lions coach Glen Williams said.

"Our formation suits the bigger ground.

"We're definitely going to try and play football, try and strike early if we can.”

Williams has no doubt Northern Storm will be a tough opponent to conquer.

"On current form I think they are going to be hard to beat and Jade (Porter) gets the boys ready, gets them charged up.

"The thing about the Storm is, whether they're 1-0 up or 6-0 down, you know they're going to keep fighting for the full 90 minutes.

"Particularly in a game like this when it's all on the line and it's either grand final or goodbye.”

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL - WEEKEND MATCHES

Men's premier league

Coffs United v Northern Storm - Saturday 5pm at McLean Street - winner to play Boambee in grand final

Women's 1st division

Urunga v Woolgoolga - Saturday 3pm at Urunga - winner to play Boambee in grand final

Men's reserve

Boambee v Coffs United - Saturday 3pm at McLean Street - winner to play Maclean in grand final

Women's 2nd division

Nambucca v Orara Valley - Saturday 1pm at Coronation Park - winner to play Boambee 2 in grand final

Men's 2nd division

Orara Valley v Sawtell Spirit - Saturday 3pm at Dairyville Road - winner to play Woolgoolga in grand final

Women's 3rd division

Bellingen v Sawtell - Saturday 1pm at Connell Park - winner to play Macksville in grand final

Men's 3rd division

Woolgoolga v Coffs United - Saturday 1pm at High Street No.1 - winner to play Northern Storm Troopers in grand final

Women's over-30s

Coffs United v Corindi - Thursday 6.15pm at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park; Bellingen v Nambucca - Thursday 8pm at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park - two winners to meet in the grand final

Men's over-35s

Sawtell Spirit v Woolgoolga Whalers - Thursday 6.15pm at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park; Coffs United v Orara Valley - Thursday 8pm at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park - two winners to meet in the grand final