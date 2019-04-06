Football codes ready to steal the show

READY TO GO: Coffs Harbour Snappers Krist Kent and Ollie Gibbon are pumped up for round one.

LEAGUE AND UNION: Saturday and Sunday afternoons just got a whole lot more entertaining for footy fans on the Coffs Coast.

Both the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League and Kennards Hire Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union competitions resume this weekend, with scintillating fixtures in store.

The players who line-up over the next two days have put in a mountain of work over summer, all with the intention of making 2019 their best year yet.

"It's been a long pre-season but we've had plenty of numbers and we've been working really hard,” Coffs Harbour Snappers captain Kris Kent said.

"Winning the premiership last year, we know we have to back it up again this year - we want to win firsts and seconds.

"I'm really excited, it's going to be a young team with a couple of old heads mixed through it.”

On the other side of Rex Hardaker Lane, Sawtell Panthers young gun Asalemo Usumanu said his club would also take confidence from their pre-season.

"All of the boys have been getting in there at training,” Usumanu said.

"There's been a good buzz around the club, we've been doing a lot of bonding time and camping to get to know each other, we're like brothers now.

"We've got a few old boys back this year so it will be good to get experience off them.

"We're really looking forward to the season - we think we can win the competition.”

The Panthers and the Snappers are at home this weekend.