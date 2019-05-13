Gorillas go viral in hilarious video

This is the hilarious moment gorillas show they are just like us when they try to stay dry during a rainstorm at a zoo.

As reported by The Sun, the four adult western lowland gorillas can be seen cowering under a public viewing space in their enclosure at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina.

One gorilla can be seen looking up at the rain as the rest try to stay dry.

In the video taken on May 3, two baby gorillas are seen clinging to their mothers who are trying to stay dry in the downpour.

A mum peeks out at the unsavoury weather as her baby holds onto her before she decides it is best to stay dry and retreats further in the viewing space.

One of the adults then bolts into a room inside their domain.

The two protective mothers and their babies quickly follow.

In the footage, the gorillas are seen grimacing in a human-like manner as they show their disdain for the weather.

One takes a perilous step into the rain trying to peek around the corner.

The last and largest gorilla makes their way toward shelter, but bares his teeth in disgust at the damp conditions before darting deeper into the enclosure.

Families are seen in the background observing the all too relatable behaviour.

The zoo shared the video and wrote on Facebook on May 8: "Gorillas don't like getting caught in the rain either.

"Our keepers spotted the family troop as they were heading inside to avoid last Friday's downpour."

The video has been viewed more than 7.5 million times and zookeepers said they can see why.

Brooke Hunsinger, the mammal keeper who originally shared the footage, wrote in the caption: "Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty … except when it rains"

The largest gorillas pulls this relatable face as it follows the others.

The zoo currently had two female and three male gorillas.

These gorillas' natural habitat is the tropical rainforests of western Africa.

However, their land is threatened by poachers who hunt them as food and for their body parts which are used in medicine and charms, by habitat loss, particularly to the timber trade, and even diseases such as ebola.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.