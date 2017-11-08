Menu
Food will be on the mind and the table

The Farmer and The Chef, Coffs Coast.
The Farmer and The Chef, Coffs Coast. Rob Cleary/Seen Australia
Rachel Vercoe
by

THE best local produce will be showcased at this years FoodCon event.

More than 35 of the Mid-North Coast finest producers and food businesses will come together at FoodCon, the product of the newly-formed Coffs Coast Food Collective.

The event has been created for the local food industry to make connections, share ideas, gain knowledge and be inspired.

The day will be jam packed with expert talks, networking activities, delicious local food and the producers showcase.

In addition to tasting and meeting, restaurants, food tourism and hospitality businesses are invited to hear from guest speaker Lyndey Milan OAM offer her insider secrets to developing a thriving food destination and an authentic local food culture on the Coffs Coast.

Lyndey is a champion of Australian regional food and well known for her regular TV and magazine appearances and will dine with the producers behind the local harvest lunch including Bakarindi and Waterfall Produce.

Coffs Harbour City Council's Section Leader Industry and Development, Stephen Saunders, said the one-day event was all about creating conversation and connection over our shared love of local food.

"For one day we are serving the best our region has to offer served up on one plate - local chefs and restaurants can see how easy it is to create new and inspiring food experiences unique to the Coffs region and the economic benefits these bring," he said.

"With more and more food enthusiasts actively seeking out exciting, never-before tasted menu items, it's time to share our food secrets with the world and satisfy its voracious appetite for food tourism."

Tickets include a kick start coffee or tea from 8.15am, a full day of expert talks and networking sessions, morning tea and snacks, producer showcase and tastings and lunch with local wine and beers.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Monday, November 13 from 9am to 4.30pm.

Cost: $35.

