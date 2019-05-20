Food lovers rejoice

The focus of food at the new market will be on fresh, seasonal produce.

A NEW weekly food market promises to tantalise the local taste buds.

In a region seen as one of the country's most fertile food producing areas, the newly created Bellingen Farmers and Producers Market, which kicks off on Wednesday, May 29, has already attracted a number of local growers and producers.

Market organiser and entrepreneur Louise Hensby said one of the reasons for the strong expression of support is that the market is based on the key philosophies of an authentic farmers market and is accredited under both the NSW Farmers Market Alliance and the Australian Farmers Market Association.

"In a time when transparency and traceability are becoming increasingly important for consumers, local farmers are stepping up to utilise the platform to deliver quality, nutrient dense foods to the local market," Louise says.

Consumers not just in our region, but across the world, are driving the trend for fresh, local and seasonal produce with the number of farmers markets rising sharply to meet demand.

Market organiser, Bellingen entrepreneur Louise Hensby.

One of the major benefits of the markets is that it provides growers with a consistent and reliable food-retailing mechanism.

"Farmers markets are shaping food production across the world," Louise said.

"They also offer something truly unique in that you can meet and speak with the person who produces the food."

Louise sees the market as a first step in a wider push for branding the region with its lush abundance and plentiful waterways as one of the best food production areas in NSW.

LOCAL GROWERS: North Arms Farm Collective - a group who will be participating at the market.

The market will offer fresh fruit and vegetables grown by local farmers from across the Bellinger Valley and surrounding areas within a 200km radius.

In addition, there will be diverse range of meats and herbs along with indigenous and artisan food products.

One of the major attractions will be the market's Asian inspired café - Our Market Kitchen - which will be offering sensational ready-made dishes for people to take home and share with their family. The sumptuous menu will change with the seasons and will focus on foods grown by local farmers supporting the market.

WHEN AND WHERE: Wednesday, May 29, 2.30pm-5.30pm, Bellingen Showgrounds, Cnr Black & Hammond Sts.