Food lovers rejoice: New events to launch on Coffs Coast

THE streets of Woolgoolga were alive and bustling when the first ever Eat Street event took place in 2017. Now, the Eat Street model will be brought to the Coffs Coast. Jasmine Minhas

A DATE has officially been set for a brand new culinary event on the Coffs Coast - Street Eats @ the Jetty.

Hot off the heels of holding it's inaugural event in Grafton, award-winning local planner Another Tasty Event is also bringing its popular Eat Street model to the jetty foreshore.

The brains behind Curryfest first launched it's Eat Street model in Woolgoolga back in 2017, offering outdoor dining, street food, craft beer, wine and live entertainment on Market St.

Now bringing the events to Grafton, Coffs and South West Rocks, Another Tasty Event's Sherry Price said the free jetty event will be held on a monthly basis and will kick off in October.

The inaugural event will take place on the evening of October 12, to avoid clashing with the Jimmy Barnes concert at the end of the month.

"It'll take place at the same location as the Sunday Harbourside Market, on the last Saturday of every month,” Ms Price said.

"It will be almost a replica of Eat Street Woolgoolga. There'll be a licensed bar area, food trucks and plenty of food stalls on offer.

"The area will be fenced off, and people will be free to come and go. You can bring a chair, picnic rug and enjoy the live entertainment.”

Ms Price said Street Eats @ The Jetty isn't the only new event coming to the Coffs Coast.

In August, Another Tasty Event will hold Ocean Harvest Festival at the Fishermen's Co-op.

"Hopefully it will be an annual event with the Fisherman's Co-op, and it aims to showcase our local seafood industry,” Ms Price said.

The festival marks the beginning of the winter prawn season and there'll be plenty of fresh seafood on offer, as well as demonstrations, competitions, kids entertainment, live music, food vendors, craft beer and a wine bar.

The free festival will be held on August 17.