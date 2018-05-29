Food glorious food at Wedding Expo

The Spare Chef creates food that will be talked about

Everything about your wedding day should be spectacular, and that includes the food.

After all, guests won't just be posting photos of the bride and groom, so you want your canapes to be insta-worthy.

Corey de Silva from Spare Chef Catering and Events said your wedding day food is something you really want your guests to love and remember.

Corey said while share platters have been a wildly popular trend, it's being replaced by a return to canape receptions.

"Canapes have an absolute wow factor; when you're having all these different things coming out to your guests, it creates a talking point for the whole reception.

"Every time a new canape comes out it's something to be excited about. People talk about it during the reception, and they remember the experience after the wedding is over.”

Corey said share platters are also a great option, ideally to be shared among six to eight people at a table.

"It's been by far the most popular trend before the return to canapes.

I think a lot of brides and grooms want to have a more relaxed atmosphere then the formal table service and they want to their guests to feel like they would at home where you're sharing food over the dinner table.”

Corey and his team have also put together a grazing table concept for an upcoming wedding reception, with separate stations including an oyster shucking bar and a table with the finest quality cheese and cured meats.

No matter what you want, Corey said planning is important.

"We always tell out couples that the sky is the limit, but my main piece of advice is to find a caterer who knows what they're doing and isn't afraid to show you what they can do with images of past catering”.

"Once you've chosen your caterer it's important to pick the menu as early as possible, because in the lead up to the big day there will be a million things to decide on and picking your menu is quite a detailed thing that you don't want to rush.”

Spare Chef Catering and Events will be at the 15th Annual Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort 10am - 1.30pm Sunday June 3.