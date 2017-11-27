Food funding aims to reverse waste cycle

WASTE NOT: NSW Government funding aims to reduce the amount of food being wasted.

RESEARCH suggests NSW households are throwing almost $4000 of food into waste bins every year.

To reverse the cycle the NSW Government has announced $350,000 in grants to those ready to tackle the problem.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said there are two streams of funding available designed to increase awareness of food waste and how to reduce it.

"This will help change the way we think about food waste,” he said.

"The first stream is open to councils, not-for-profits, community groups and businesses to support households to reduce food waste.

"Successful applicants will receive grants of up to $20,000 to roll out Food Smart, a month-long interactive program that provides households with six steps to measure and reduce their food waste.

"The second stream is for business education.

"Food businesses such as cafes or restaurants with 10 outlets or more than 50 employees, councils, not-for-profits and community groups can apply for grants of up to $30,000 for one year or $60,000 for two years.

"They will roll out the Your Business Is Food program to help measure their food waste and undertake actions to reduce it.

"Under the household stream, this funding will support education programs like workshops and cooking classes, while the business grants stream helps restaurants and café owners increase profits while reducing food waste.”

Applications for funding close on December 22. Click here for details goo.gl/WNWvkD