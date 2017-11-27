Menu
Login
News

Food funding aims to reverse waste cycle

WASTE NOT: NSW Government funding aims to reduce the amount of food being wasted.
WASTE NOT: NSW Government funding aims to reduce the amount of food being wasted.

RESEARCH suggests NSW households are throwing almost $4000 of food into waste bins every year.

To reverse the cycle the NSW Government has announced $350,000 in grants to those ready to tackle the problem.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said there are two streams of funding available designed to increase awareness of food waste and how to reduce it.

"This will help change the way we think about food waste,” he said.

"The first stream is open to councils, not-for-profits, community groups and businesses to support households to reduce food waste.

"Successful applicants will receive grants of up to $20,000 to roll out Food Smart, a month-long interactive program that provides households with six steps to measure and reduce their food waste.

"The second stream is for business education.

"Food businesses such as cafes or restaurants with 10 outlets or more than 50 employees, councils, not-for-profits and community groups can apply for grants of up to $30,000 for one year or $60,000 for two years.

"They will roll out the Your Business Is Food program to help measure their food waste and undertake actions to reduce it.

"Under the household stream, this funding will support education programs like workshops and cooking classes, while the business grants stream helps restaurants and café owners increase profits while reducing food waste.”

Applications for funding close on December 22. Click here for details goo.gl/WNWvkD

Topics:  food smart program food waste member for coffs harbour andrew fraser nsw government funding your business is food program

Coffs Coast Advocate
Toyota adds to its WRC attack team for 2018

Toyota adds to its WRC attack team for 2018

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team is already preparing for the coming season after showing good pace in Rally Australia.

Man on trial for manslaughter after alleged fight kills mate

MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: Tyson Peter Egan, charged with manslaughter after a fight left Kyle Watkins dead, will be be trialled in the District Court in Coffs Harbour.

Man accused of manslaughter to face jury after alleged fatal fight

Calls for job seekers ramp up ahead of employment boom

Nambucca Heads to Urunga Pacific Highway Upgrade, Lend Lease. Lend Lease has taken on seven YR11 trainees on the Nambucca Heads to Urunga Pacific Highway Upgrade via Youth Directions. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

The RMS are expected to employ up to 1,000 people by early next year

How to make every step count

FUN & FITNESS: Learn about Nordic Walking on the Coffs Coast

A low impact, fun physical activity.

Local Partners