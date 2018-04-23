Menu
Sherry Price and Carl Mower from Taste Coffs coast presenting Les Pepper with a donation towards the new Woolgoolga Surf Lifesaving Club.
News

Food festivals are a hit

Rachel Vercoe
by
23rd Apr 2018 1:00 PM

WITH the success of Eat Street Woolgoolga last weekend, organisers were thrilled to present the local surf lifesaving club with a donation from the night.

A cheque of $1,120 was presented to Les Pepper, president of the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club to go towards the development and construction of the new club in Woolgoolga.

"We are so proud to be able to give back to the community, but it would not be possible without the amazing support of Coffs Coast food lovers and the generosity of our wonderful event sponsors", Sherry Price, co-founder of Taste Coffs Coast and event organiser said.

"Crowd numbers were huge for our first Eat Street last year, but the turnout at last weekends event just blew us away.

Sherry said organisers have been overwhelmed by community support for their calendar of foodie events including Eat Street Woolgoolga and the Blues and Berries Community Fair held in November each year.

Eat Street is a fully licenced and family friendly dining experience under the stars and transforms Market Street, Woolgoolga into a sea of people, food, drink and entertainment.

Eat Street Woolgoolga will be back in Winter 2018, the date is yet to be announced.

For more information visit tastecoffscoast.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

