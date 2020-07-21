Menu
Food delivery service Menulog are looking to add to their Coffs Harbour team with a new delivery driver role.
Food delivery service looking to expand in Coffs Harbour

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st Jul 2020 10:00 AM
WHO doesn’t love a good takeaway delivered right to your door?

Food delivery service Menulog has been building its presence in the Coffs and Clarence region since 2014 but will look to step it up a notch with more restaurants jumping on board.

Now with 22 restaurants offering a wide range of cuisines, Menulog is searching for a new delivery driver in Coffs Harbour to cater to a growing demand for food delivery.

With the introduction of social distancing around the world, people need food delivered to their doors more than ever.

Advertised on Seek, Menulog are looking for a flexible candidate aged 18 or over with their own vehicle and drivers license.

What’s even better is there is no experience required and you don’t even have to submit a resume, just apply through the advertisement here.

A competitor to Uber Eats, Menulog has had the rule of the roost in the Coffs/Clarence region, but with the recent introduction of the Uber rideshare service, food delivery can’t be far away.

