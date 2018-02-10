Food by the shore

COFFS creek was lined with people setting up their picnic rugs and chairs as they sat back and enjoyed a beautiful afternoon with delicious food and beverages at the Twilight Food Market.
Check out the album below to see some of the highlights.
HOW does an evening filled with delicious food and beverages sound while the kids are being entertained with fun activities?