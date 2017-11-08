Menu
Food and wine on the foreshores

The bcu Jetty Food and Wine Festival.
THE inaugural Jetty Food and Wine Festival now has a naming right sponsor with bcu jumping on board this new Coffs Coast event.

Two weeks out from the festival and tickets are selling well with only general admission entries still available.

Event organisers named bcu as the latest business to throw its support behind the festival.

Festival organisers Sam Phillips and John Logan took to Facebook to stress the necessity of local, community-minded businesses helping to get these type of events up and running.

"Without the support from these guys for this special event, this would not go on," the festival organisers said.

bcu's Acting CEO, Alan Butler said "bcu is extremely proud to be supporting such a fantastic local event."

In addition to a diverse range of food stalls and wine tasting, there will also be ample local entertainment acts throughout the event, including The Groove Robbers, Then Jolene and Da Boyzos.

The bcu Jetty Food and Wine Festival will be held at the new look Jetty Foreshore on November 25.　　

Coffs Coast Advocate
