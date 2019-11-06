Following the Guru and spreading the love

The donation has funded a specimen x-ray machine and a clinical grade bed for the special care nursery at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

IN celebration of love and helping others the Sikh community of Woolgoolga has made a remarkably generous donation.

The congregation of the Guru Nanak Sikh temple has donated $80,000 worth of medical equipment to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

The congregation wanted to honour the 550th anniversary of the birth of Shiri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion, by following Guru's teachings on love and helping others.

The donation has funded a specimen x-ray machine for the hospital's operating theatres and a clinical-grade bed for the Special Care Nursery.

Dr Shehnarz Salindera, a member of the congregation and a specialist surgeon who works with breast cancer patients, said Guru Nanak's teachings included living a pious life, to share a portion of one's income with those in need, and a message of equality between men, women and all life on earth.

"These messages continue to be relevant in today's world, 550 years later," Dr Salindera said.

"In line with the Guru's teaching, we felt supporting our local health service with this donation was a way to help as many people as possible."

The specimen X-ray machine, costing $74,220, will assist surgeons, treating breast cancer patients, to improve the accuracy of treatment and quality of results.

At a cost of $5208, The Special Care Nursery bed will ensure worried parents have the option to stay at the hospital with their premature or seriously ill baby.

Mid North Coast Local Health District Governing Board Chair Warren Grimshaw AM said the donation reflected the generosity and kindness of Woolgoolga's Sikh community.

"Australia's first Sikh temple was built in Woolgoolga and in the 50 years that have since passed, the temple would arguably be one of Australia's most recognised," Mr Grimshaw said.

"This is a caring community who have made a remarkable contribution to the Coffs Coast over the past 100-plus years.

"On the occasion of this very special religious anniversary for our Sikh community, we are grateful for, and humbled by, their kindness in thinking of others and wanting to make a difference."