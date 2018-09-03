Follow-up rain coming brace for heavy showers

Visitors from Sydney Tom and Bowen Ledger, Airing Wangand Jarrod Huang weren't detered by a little rain as they went for a loverly walk along Coffs Jetty.

Visitors from Sydney Tom and Bowen Ledger, Airing Wangand Jarrod Huang weren't detered by a little rain as they went for a loverly walk along Coffs Jetty. Trevor Veale

THE tools are down on most building sites across the Coffs Coast today, and rainfall over the past 24 hours has even seen work stall on the Pacific Highway upgrades, north of Grafton.

Elsewhere heavy showers overnight brought relief to rainwater tanks, garden beds, lawns and farm storages on the coast, in good follow-up rain to last week's big dry ending downpours.

Today as a cool southerly change followed the rain, there were large variations in the rainfall totals across the region with heavy localised falls mainly being seen on the Northern Beaches.

Where the rain has fallen over the past 24 hours. BOM

Woolgoolga Lake saw the highest reading of 45mm in the 24-hours to 9am Monday while elsewhere the Bray St gauge collected 28mm, Gundagai St 25mm, Industrial Dr 12mm and Sawtell recorded 17mm in the 24-hours to 9am on Monday.

The 24-hour rainfall totals for the Coffs Harbour basin. BOM

The Bellinger Valley and Nambucca valleys appeared to have missed the larger falls with Point Lookout collecting 5.2mm, Dorrigo Mountain Top just 1mm and Gleniffer 0.5mm, while further south Bowraville saw 1mm over the past 24 hours and Taylors Arm missed out on rain altogether.

According to the Bureau of Meterology the official Coffs Harbour gauge has received 33mm in the seven days to 9am Monday, with most of it falling last night, however larger localised rainfall totals have been reported across the coast.

Rain over the Coffs Harbour Jetty. Over the past 24 hours Coffs Harbour has topped the rainfall totals on the North Coast. Trevor Veale

Traditionally, spring months are drier in Coffs Harbour with mean monthly rainfall averaging 81.3mm for August and 68.2mm for September.

Weather forecasters however are monitoring this latest system with the expectation of large falls across the Mid and North coasts.

The Bureau is forecasting a 90% chance of 10-20mm for the Coffs Coast over the next two days, however North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster Antonia Parancin said he expects larger widespread rainfall with heavy falls expected in excess of 100mm.

The radar this afternoon. BOM

"Rainfall is likely to be heavy at times and especially on the coast where we will have an entire week's worth of wet weather, this rain looks to hang around until Sunday next week," Mr Parancin said.

"We might see totals of generally 80 - 150mm with some longer term models suggesting higher.

"Overnight and this morning so far we have started to see some showers develop offshore in the wake of a trough meeting with a SE flow.

"Showers then have started to affect mostly the coast but a few millimetres has also fallen inland. So far Coffs Harbour is topping the charts with 28mm so far followed by Ballina on 19mm and Byron on 13mm.

"Through today we will see showers increase from the Mid North Coast up into the Northern Rivers and SE QLD. At first they will remain mainly coastal but as the SE flow of wind strengthens we will start seeing rainfall go further inland."

BoM forecaster Craig Ryan echoed the call saying this afternoon and tomorrow looked to bring the bigger rainfall days.

"Over the course of the week we are looking at shower activity leading up into Saturday," Mr Ryan said.

"Today and tomorrow there is a chance of thunderstorm activity, which will be linked to where the heavier rainfall totals will be."