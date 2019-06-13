Folau’s secret NRL meeting revealed

Israel Folau may have some options after his exile from Rugby Union with reports the Brisbane Broncos held a meeting with the star.

Folau's door back into the game that started it all could be ajar despite the ARL Commission saying it was closed for good.

"Our position on Israel Folau remains the same," ARL Commission chairman Peter Beattie told AAP.

"We are an inclusive game with respect for all. Israel has social media posts online that go against what our game stands for.

"As it stands, he will not be considered for registration. What Israel chooses to do in relation to his social media posts and his faith is a matter for him."

But according to Triple M, the former Wallaby met with the Broncos at their training base.

"You know who was having a meeting at the Broncos last week?" asked Ben Dobbin on Triple M.

"In the coffee shop at the Broncos, Israel Folau was having a meeting with the management of the Brisbane Broncos last week on Origin Wednesday."

Could Folau be able to get back into the NRL?

Folau started his career in 2007 with the Melbourne Storm before moving to the Broncos in 2009 and 2010 before switching over to join the GWS Giants where he played 13 games over a two season span.

He played 91 NRL games but also five Origin games for Queensland and eight Tests for Australia.

The news of his meeting with the Broncos comes a day after Folau was offered an olive branch from Tonga coach and former Wallaby Toutai Kefu.

The ex-Wallabies No. 8 said that contact has been made with Folau about playing for Tonga following the dual international's sacking by Rugby Australia for breaching his contract.

"We'd love to have him - the next World Cup he'd be available for us hopefully." Kefu told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's a long time away, so we'll let the dust settle a bit after his most recent issues.

"We don't even know if he's going to play again. He hasn't indicated where he is going, so we'll wait until the dust settles and then look at those options.

"He'd have to sit out three years and then even after that we'd have to requalify him through a sevens Olympic qualifying tournament."