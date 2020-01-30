Folau signing shocks openly gay player

The Super League’s first openly gay player has responded to the Catalans Dragons’ decision to sign controversial figure Israel Folau.

The Super League’s first openly gay player has responded to the Catalans Dragons’ decision to sign controversial figure Israel Folau.

Super League's first openly gay player is shocked at the decision of the Rugby Football League (RFL) to allow Catalans Dragons to sign Israel Folau.

Wakefield Trinity prop Keegan Hirst says he's disappointed at Folau's signing, which follows his sacking by Rugby Australia last year for homophobic comments.

"I'm shocked and disappointed at the signing of Israel Folau. Our great game is tasked with fighting against homophobia and standing up for the values it puts such high stock in," Hirst posted on Twitter.

"It shows none of the bravery, camaraderie or integrity RFL expects from its players, staff and fans.

Watch LIVE coverage of the 2020 Betfred Super League on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"This has nothing to do with beliefs. It has everything to do with homophobia. There are millions of people practising their religion who are not homophobic.

"I imagine a lot of Christians would resent the idea of being lumped in with him, as a bigot because of their religious beliefs."

I’m shocked and disappointed at the signing of @IzzyFolau. Our great game is tasked with fighting against homophobia and standing up for the values it puts such high stock in. It shows none of the bravery, cameraderie or integrity @rfl expects from its players, staff and fans — Keegan Hirst (@KeeganHirst) January 28, 2020

Just FYI, this has nothing to do with beliefs. It has everything to do with homophobia.



There are millions of people practicing their religion who are not homophobic.



Prejudice is prejudice and using religion, political beliefs or anything else to justify it is not ok. — Keegan Hirst (@KeeganHirst) January 28, 2020

Keegan Hirst playing for Wakefield Trinity in 2019

Folau signed a 12-month deal with the French side on Tuesday, ten years after he last played in the NRL with Brisbane Broncos.

The Dragons say Folau's contract would be immediately terminated if the former Wallabies star made further homophobic comments.

Folau's deal was largely greeted with outrage by the British rugby league community but Super League chief executive officer Robert Elstone said his organisation couldn't prevent it.

Elstone said Super League "deplores the homophobic comments" made by Folau.

"There is a strong feeling that the decision to sign him lets down many people connected to our sport … however Super League does not have the authority to veto the registration of players," Elstone said.

"Israel Folau is a free agent who has the right to work and he has not been charged or found guilty of any criminal offence.

"Catalans Dragons has assured Super League that strict guidelines are in place to prevent the player from repeating his comments.

"They have also assured us that his contract will be terminated immediately should he do so."

Israel Folau has signed a 12-month contract with the Catalans Dragons

Folau's infamous Instagram post in which he warned hell awaits homosexuals resulted in his sacking by Rugby Australia (RA) last May.

The two parties agreed an out-of-court settlement in December after Folau sued RA for religious discrimination.

Last October, Australian Rugby League commission chairman Peter V'landys supported the commission's decision to rule out any possible return of Folau to league in Australia.

"The game is inclusive. The comments of Israel are not inclusive," V'Landys said when appointed chairman.

"I am not in any which way reversing or looking at the decision of Israel Folau."

The RFL said moral responsibility for signing a player lay with individual clubs, given Folau had has not been charged or found guilty of any criminal offence.

Folau promised not to make any comments that could cause offence.

"I acknowledge the views expressed by Super League and the Rugby Football League," he said.

"I'm a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to hurt anyone and I will not be making further public comment about them."

Israel Folau’s heavily criticised Instagram post is still online.

Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch said his club wanted to give Folau a new opportunity but doesn't share his religious beliefs.

"We do not believe that those views should be publicly expressed, especially by a high-profile sports person," Guasch said.

"We have a signed agreement with the RFL. Any transgression will trigger an immediate termination of Israel's contract and a substantial fine for the club."

Hours after news Folau's signing, Wigan announced their home match against Catalans on March 22 would be Pride Day, supporting the local LGBT community.