Fog at Sealy Lookout at 8.30am on Tuesday morning. Photo by Trevor Veale
Fog impacts flights at Coffs airport

Janine Watson
8th Oct 2019 9:12 AM
Thick fog has blanketed Coffs Harbour this morning.

It was a change of pace from the thick smoke from bushfires to the west of Dorrigo that has been impacting the region in recent times.

 

The coastal fog grounded flights at Coffs Harbour Airport for a few hours but by about 8.45am it had cleared enough for flights to resume.

There are currently delays of about one hour.

At 8.30am fog still had not cleared for visitors to enjoy the stunning views from Sealy Lookout.

Traffic was not impacted.

 

coffs harbour airport flight delays fog smoke weather
