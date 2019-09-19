Fodder for bushfire affected farmers moves to region

EMERGENCY fodder supplies are being relocated to the upper Clarence to broaden the scope of assistance.

The emergency fodder supplies previously available from the Tenterfield Showground are being relocated to Tabulam Rural Store from Friday September 20 depending on road access.

The fodder collection point at the Tenterfield Showground will be closed from Friday afternoon 20 September at 4.00pm.

Northern Tablelands Local Land Services general manager Paul Hutchings said landholders affected by bushfires at Mt Mackenzie and Legume should have now made alternative arrangements for feeding their livestock.

"We were in severe drought before the bushfires and unfortunately the drought continues,” he said.

"The emergency fodder is a finite resource and was available to provide some breathing space for bushfire affected farmers to source their own feed for their livestock.”

Landholders affected by the Long Gully Rd bushfire at Drake will be able to access emergency fodder . The Tabulam Rural Store from 10am - 1pm on Saturday morning.

If you still require emergency fodder or water please call the Ag and Animal Services Hotline on 1800 814 647. These requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"There are almost 600 landholders affected by the northern NSW bushfires and we have distributed 1480 bales of hay from the Tenterfield and Ebor emergency fodder collection points,” he said.

"The Local Land Services team has contacted every farmer whose property was burnt out in the Mt Mackenzie bushfire at Tenterfield and the Flagstone Rd fire at Legume to offer assistance and they are genuinely appreciative of the support.

"We are currently getting in touch with all landholders affected by the Drake, Ebor, Red Range and Yamba fires.”

The Ebor emergency fodder collection point remains open as access to the Bees Nest fire ground is still limited.

The requirement for emergency fodder will continue to be assessed for the Bees Nest fire at Ebor and Kingsgate fire at Red Range as requests for assistance are registered via the Ag & Animal Services Hotline.

Mr Hutchings said the bushfires had fast-tracked the need for farmers to make tough decisions and if farmers needed advice to help make decisions about whether to feed or sell their livestock they should contact a Livestock Officer.

Northern Tablelands Local Land Services offices: Inverell on 02 6720 8300, Glen Innes on 02 6732 8800, Armidale on 02 6770 2000 and Tenterfield on 02 6739 1400.