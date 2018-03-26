Focused Brisbane sees way to glory

The Lions' Sharni Webb celebrates after scoring a goal against Greater Western Sydney in round seven.

AFLW: Brisbane is far better prepared going into this season's grand final than last year's inaugural premiership decider, Lions utility Sharni Webb says.

The Lions did it the hard way this year - jumping from fifth to second in an enthralling final round - after 12 months earlier claiming the minor premiership, a draw being their only blemish.

The Lions' first taste of defeat would come in the playoff for the flag against Adelaide.

Webb said the club is better for the experience going into today's grand final against the Bulldogs at Melbourne's Ikon Park (11.45am AEST).

"We're going to treat it like anyother game," the Caloundra Panthers product told News Regional.

"Last year there was a lot of hype. This year it's (about) getting the job done.

"Last year we got inundated with messages from loved ones, people at work, everyone talking it up. Being able to control that and prepare like any other week, that's the most important part.

"Not getting overwhelmed by the fact it is a grand final. It is another game of football we need to win."

Such was the turnover of players during the off-season, for some of the Lions it will be their first grand final.

Sharni Webb of the Lions plays against Greater Western Sydney this month. Picture: AAP/David Moir

It's been up to the experienced heads such as Webb to keep them focused.

"The new girls that have come through, they are balls of energy, super keen," said Webb, a teacher at Brisbae's all-boys Ambrose Treacy College.

"Having had that bit of experience in season one we've been able to mentor those girls, particularly those young ones."

With the lead-up behind them, the Lions go into today's game confident and with a plan to unsettle their opponents

The Bulldogs got the better of the Lions in their round-two clash (33-24) at Southpine, with Kirsty Lamb (20 disposals) and Emma Kearney (18) leading the way for visitors.

"The Bulldogs play a very uncontested style of footy, a lot of short kicks," Webb said.

"They are very composed. Whereas a lot of the other teams go long down the line, get the ball moving quicker, I think their style of football threw us a little bit because we weren't prepared for that.

Sabrina Frederick-Traub shows her trademark power. Picture: Getty Images

"What we need to do is not get caught playing to the style, control their movement a little bit more, put them under pressure. We are a team that thrives putting on pressure. We didn't do that as well last time."

The Bulldogs will be without skipper Katie Brennan after the failure of her much-publicised appeal against a suspension for rough conduct.

But the side still includes six All-Australians, just as the Lions' side does.

Among them is Sabrina Frederick-Traub, who looms large in attack for the Lions, and Ally Anderson should be a key through the midfield after her 25-disposal game in the final-round win over the Giants.