Hartsuyker to brief new Infrastructure Minister on bypass

TO BE BRIEFED: Newly elected Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack will be briefed on the Coffs Harbour Bypass by Luke Hartsuyker.

TO BE BRIEFED: Newly elected Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack will be briefed on the Coffs Harbour Bypass by Luke Hartsuyker. TREVOR VEALE

UPDATE: NEWLY sworn-in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Michael McCormack will be briefed on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass today.

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker said he would raise the issue of the bypass with Mr McCormack this afternoon.

Mr Hartsuyker said the change of ministers following Barnaby Joyce's resignation should not delay the bypass, although he could not give a start date.

Since Malcolm Turnbull has been Prime Minister in 2015, there have been four infrastructure ministers: Warren Truss, Darren Chester, Barnaby Joyce and now Michael McCormack.

Mr Hartsuyker said this was part and parcel of the Westminister system.

"The bottom line is ministers change," he said.

Mr McCormack, who has been the Member for Riverina in the state's west since 2010, was described as being passionate about regional Australia by Mr Hartsuyker.

Mr Hartsuyker said he would be lobbying with Mr McCormack to get work started "just as quickly".

But Mr Hartsuyker could not provide any detail on the latest planning process.

"I don't have anything to update you on about the physical planning process," Mr Hartsuyker said.

A Department for Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities spokesperson said the Coffs Harbour Bypass project was in planning.

"All projects seeking more than $100 million of Australian Government funding must be assessed by Infrastructure Australia (IA)," the spokesperson said.

"The NSW Government is currently preparing a final Business Case to submit to IA. The advice provided by IA will be considered by the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport."

Newly elected Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

ORIGINAL: AFTER Michael McCormack was elected the leader of the National Party this morning, attention has swung to the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

Today Mr McCormack was sworn into the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry following former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's resignation last week.

Cowper Nationals MP Luke Hartsuyker said the party's new leader was a "fierce advocate" for regional Australian interests.

"Mr McCormack and I have a productive working relationship, and I will continue to advocate for the projects the Mid North Coast needs, such as the Coffs Harbour Bypass," Mr Hartsuyker said.

Mr Hartsuyker, the former Minister of the Deputy Prime Minister, thanked Mr Joyce "for his strong advocacy on behalf of regional and rural Australia".