Focus on mental health in the workplace

MENTAL health conditions are costing Australian businesses billions of dollars each year in absenteeism, increased staff turnover rates and compensation claims.

One in six working age people live with mental illness at any point in time - that's more than 800,000 workers across NSW so it's become increasingly important for employers to understand how to support a mentally healthy workplace.

To meet the ever growing awareness of how mental health and stress effects performance in the workplace, local organisation CHESS Employment has developed targeted workshops to help employers collaborate with staff to reduce stigma and promote a culture of positive mental wellness in the workplace.

Businesses that actively promote good mental health attract and retain top talent, save money and are great places to work. By supporting the mental wellness of staff and encouraging openness, business leaders can create diverse and productive workplaces.

