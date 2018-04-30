Menu
Login
A healthy work place is a happy work place.
A healthy work place is a happy work place.
News

Focus on mental health in the workplace

30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

MENTAL health conditions are costing Australian businesses billions of dollars each year in absenteeism, increased staff turnover rates and compensation claims.

One in six working age people live with mental illness at any point in time - that's more than 800,000 workers across NSW so it's become increasingly important for employers to understand how to support a mentally healthy workplace.

To meet the ever growing awareness of how mental health and stress effects performance in the workplace, local organisation CHESS Employment has developed targeted workshops to help employers collaborate with staff to reduce stigma and promote a culture of positive mental wellness in the workplace.

Businesses that actively promote good mental health attract and retain top talent, save money and are great places to work. By supporting the mental wellness of staff and encouraging openness, business leaders can create diverse and productive workplaces.

CHESS is hosting a Leadership Forum on Mentally Healthy Workplaces, Thursday 17th May at the Coffs Surf Club. This 2 hour event is specially designed for business owners and leaders who want to learn more about supporting mental wellness in the workplace. To register for the event visit www.chessemployment.com.au/events

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Save the Sawtell town pool

    Save the Sawtell town pool

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    • 30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Breaking Dispute leads to alleged attempted shooting

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sport Check out the weekend scores and opinion from Coffs Coast sport.

    Migration stalled young shearwaters in need of help

    Migration stalled young shearwaters in need of help

    Environment Young shearwaters that have had first migration issues need our help

    Local Partners