Flynn named second most right-wing electorate in Australia

FLYNN has been described as the second-most right-wing electorate in Queensland and Australia, new analysis of Vote Compass responses found.

The analysis found Flynn has become more right-wing since 2016, having jumped from third-most right-leaning to second ahead of the May 18 election.

The ABC's Vote Compass asks 30 questions to determine where voters sit on two scales - left to right on economics and socially progressive to socially conservative.

The analysis considered responses from 450,479 respondents.

Questions cover topics including Newstart, abortion, live exports, immigration, climate change, renewable energy and support for indigenous people.

Taking out the top spot for right-wing electorates was Maranoa, which also took the title in 2016.

Meanwhile to the north of Flynn, Capricornia and Dawson ranked eighth and ninth-most right-wing.

Seven of the 10 most right-leaning electorates were in Queensland.

This year voters have eight candidates vying for the seat (in ballot order): Labor's Zac Beers, United Australia Party's Nathan Harris, The Greens' Jaiben Baker, independent Murray Peterson, One Nation's Sharon Lohse, independent Duncan Scott, Conservative National Party's Marcus Hiesler and LNP's Ken O'Dowd.

Since the division of Flynn was created in 2006, there has only been one Labor representative: Chris Trevor from 2007-10.

The Coalition's Mr O'Dowd defeated Mr Trevor and has held the seat since.

Flynn is the Coalition's fourth-most marginal seat, with a margin of 1 per cent.