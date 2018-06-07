Passenger’s absurd airline complaint mocked

New and improved Premium Economy seats on the Singapore Airline A380. Picture: Singapore Airlines

New and improved Premium Economy seats on the Singapore Airline A380. Picture: Singapore Airlines

WHEN you fork out extra for a seat in premium economy you are entitled to expect a slightly less hellish flight, with a touch more leg room and a comfier seat. Perhaps some more snacks.

But let's face it, it's not business class, or first for that matter so it's wise to lower your expectations.

Unfortunately one passenger didn't get the memo, and was left devastated when his experience flying on Singapore Airlines' premium economy didn't go the way he'd expected.

Stefan Lim took to the airline's Facebook page to detail his disappointment at not being served champagne, and instead ended up flying straight into ridicule, according to local site the Mothership.

He asked Singapore Airlines: "What is the standard process of drinks service for premium economy class passenger?

"On our recent flight … we did not (get offered) any champagne by your service crew. Not once throughout the entire flight and this does not reflect as what you have displayed in your premium economy microsite."

Say what? A baffled Singapore Airlines probed further.

Ah, so he's unhappy at having to ask for the champagne and expected it to just arrive.

It wasn't long before fellow passengers pointed out that it was quite a ludicrous thing to complain about.

When contacted for comment by news.com.au, a Singapore Airlines spokesperson said: "Singapore Airlines offers all premium economy customers a choice of beverages during their flight, including champagne.

"Our cabin crew are more than happy to provide a customer's choice of beverage on request."

That’s so disappointing.