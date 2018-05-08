Flybuys’ loyalty card shake-up

AUSTRALIAN shoppers' lives are about to change again now that ebay.com.au has announced its partnership with Flybuys, Australia's most popular loyalty program.

Consumers can now collect and redeem flybuys points with 40,000 Australian retailers on eBay.

From today, more than 11 million monthly unique visitors of ebay.com.au can link their accounts to flybuys to collect 1 point for every $2 spent on eligible items across ebay.com.au.

There will also be regular bonus offers, allowing shoppers to dramatically accelerate their points.

The announcement marks the first move into loyalty rewards for ebay.com.au, as it seeks to offer consumers a more rewarding shopping experience.

"We know Aussies love rewards points, and at eBay innovation is the focus for our connected

community, said Julie Nestor, Chief Marketing Officer at ebay.com.au.

"It was a no-brainer to partner with flybuys to achieve this, as we continue to evolve our own

platform in order to stay the number one online retail choice in Australia."

Flybuys is expanding again Picture: Supplied

For flybuys, this partnership is the biggest expansion of the program since the addition of Velocity frequent flyer as a partner in 2016.

Those who actively use flybuys will now also be able to redeem their flybuys points for eBay vouchers, amounting to $10 in vouchers for every 2,000 points collected.

These vouchers can be used to purchase items from the hundreds of millions of items available to them through the eBay platform.

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to help our members collect and use more flybuys points and ensure they are rewarded in a meaningful and exciting way, said Alex Chruszcz, General Manager of flybuys.

eBay is partnering with Flybuys. Picture: AP

"We are delighted that eBay shoppers can now be rewarded with flybuys points and our members can benefit from the addition of another fantastic partner to the program. We want to continue to work with the best brands in Australia to ensure we are offering the most rewarding experience to our members."

Flybuys has more than 20 partners where shoppers can redeem points.

Shoppers have been warned by finder.com.au to be aware of their spending habits once signed up to the programs.

Ms Nestor said: "Already we have 80 of the top 100 largest Australian retailers on the platform with everyone from The Good Guys to Peter's of Kensington. This new partnership with flybuys will give shoppers the chance to collect points at stores they already love, with new ways to pay for their online shopping.

"By simply linking your eBay and flybuys accounts, you can instantly start collecting points at the click of a button. There's never been an easier way to collect and redeem loyalty rewards points from so many retailers via a single rewards program."