Fly through the Cultural and Civic Space

A fly-through video of the Cultural and Civic Space has been released to the public.

BVN Architects have created the video on behalf of Coffs Harbour City Council to give the public a greater understanding of how the building will look.

The development application for the Gordon Street project was approved in November last year.

The video highlights the project‘s design and shows how the community will experience the inside of the building on the various levels.

“It can be difficult to imagine a building from a set of two-dimensional plans, even when you are familiar with the design,” Ken Welham, Coffs Harbour City Council Cultural and Civic Space Project Lead said.

The virtual tour begins at the fig tree on Riding Lane, continues through the internal street, looking in at the children’s library on the ground floor, follow the stairs up through the building, showing a glimpse at the young adult space on level 1, then up to level 2 where viewers can see the main library.

It finishes on the level 3 rooftop, where viewers will see the terrace, council offices and the multipurpose space which will be used for official council meetings once a fortnight.

BVN’s Principal Architect, Matthew Blair said that the fly-through has assisted the overall process and believes the video will give the community a sense of the building’s versatility.

“Being able to visualise the project is a technological marvel. It helps our design process, allowing everyone in the project team to fine tune everything while helping the community understand all of the diverse and functional spaces that the building provides.”