FLY-THROUGH: New animation showcases $673M hospital

Stills from the new fly-through animation of the Tweed Valley Hospital.

Stills from the new fly-through animation of the Tweed Valley Hospital.

The new $673 million Tweed Valley Hospital reached a major construction milestone this week when the first floor slab was poured.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said work was on track to open the world-class facility to patients in 2023.

"The excellent progress of early works on the hospital site throughout last year has provided a solid foundation for the main hospital buildings to now get underway," he said.

"It has been a challenging time for so many people.

"We are very pleased with the progress of the hospital construction and the many opportunities this project offers our community."

Throughout January, more than 45 construction workers will be engaged in the installation of in-ground services and concrete activities in preparation for construction of the basement level of the hospital.

Work on the new Tweed Valley Hospital is progressing well.

It is expected the project will employ up to 650 workers at the peak of construction in late 2021.

For more information about the new Tweed Valley Hospital, including subscribing to works notifications, visit the project website.

Stills from the new fly-through animation of the Tweed Valley Hospital.

Fast facts

● Number of total piles: 425

● Total amount of spoil excavated during the early works package: 100,000 sqm

● Percentage of spoil that was repurposed on site during early works: 100 per cent

● Total tonnes of REO steel that will reinforce the hospital building structures: 3800 tonnes

● Number of lift shafts: 12.