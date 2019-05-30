'Fly high mate': Boy, 14, killed in crash 'never forgotten'

Jacob Hopkins, 14, was killed in a two-vehicle crash after a group of teenagers allegedly stole a car.

Jacob Hopkins, 14, was killed in a two-vehicle crash after a group of teenagers allegedly stole a car. Facebook

TRIBUTES have flowed for Maleny teenager, Jacob Hopkins, killed when a joy-ride in a suspected stolen car went wrong.

The 14-year-old was remembered as a young life "taken too soon" by friends and family on social media in the hours after his death on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the boy was a passenger in a suspected stolen vehicle that crashed after running a red light, hitting another car and slamming into a pole at Rothwell, about 60km south of the Sunshine Coast.

Jacob died at the scene of the crash which saw all six people in the suspected stolen car trapped in the wreckage.

They were aged between 10 and 16 years,

Jacob Hopkins, 14, was killed in a two-vehicle crash after a group of teenagers allegedly stole a car. Facebook

Photos on Facebook showed Jacob was a member of infamous Redcliffe group, North Side Gang.

Friend Gemma Lee Amarni posted a tribute to her Facebook page saying Jacob was "like second family" and was gone too soon.

Jacob Hopkins, 14, was killed in a two-vehicle crash after a group of teenagers allegedly stole a car. Facebook

Another friend Latika Lovell said Jacob was the "strongest" boy she knew.

"Fly in the Dream Time; forever our memories are now stories," she wrote.

"We love you mate we will never forget you."

Jacob Hopkins, 14, was killed in a two-vehicle crash after a group of teenagers allegedly stole a car. Facebook

The 26-year-old female driver and four young children in the other car all escaped injury.

Jacob Hopkins was along six passengers in a car that crashed at Rothwell yesterday. Moreton Alert

Witnesses at the scene said the wreckage was "horrific" and the stuff "nightmares were made of".

Jacob Hopkins died in a crash north of Brisbane that witnesses described as the stuff nightmares are made of. CREDIT -Moreton Alert Moreton Alert

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit scoured the scene until it was dark and said they would continue their investigations today. It's the sixth fatal crash on Queensland roads in the past three days.