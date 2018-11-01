Fluoride data to be reviewed after medical meeting

FLUORIDE IMPASSE: Councillor Darren Everard will review information provided about fluoride by the Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Dilip Dhupelia after a meeting in Hervey Bay yesterday.

LEADING medical specialists have met with the Fraser Coast Regional Council to discuss re-introducing fluoride into the region's water supply.

The topic was one of the main agenda items in discussions between Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Dilip Dhupelia and acting mayor Darren Everard yesterday.

It comes after Dr Dhupelia said on Tuesday re-fluoridation of the region's water supply was the "number one issue" for the meeting.

AMAQ vice-president Queensland Dr Michael Cleary said he hoped the council would formally look at whether fluoride should be added back into the region's water supply.

"Cr Everard was very interested to hear about the most recent information we have," Dr Cleary said.

"There is good evidence from the National Health and Medical Research Council that identifies fluoride as being a safe and effective method of dental care."

The group also discussed current struggles faced by doctors at the Hervey Bay Hospital, the lack of specialist doctors in the Wide Bay region, childhood obesity and the risk of pharmacists prescribing repeat scripts and emergency medications.

Cr Everard said he would need time to review the information provided by the AMAQ about fluoride before deciding his next step.

He said the group also had "great discussions" involving obesity, mental health and medical services for outlying regions.