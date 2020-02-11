Fluctuating water restrictions cause confusion

From emergency restrictions one week to flood watch the next there is some confusion about official water restriction.

FROM emergency restrictions one week to flood watch the next, there’s been some confusion about official water restriction levels in the Bellingen Shire.

This week Bellingen Shire Council moved to Level C - general conservation measures - which is a step before official restrictions kick in at Level 1.

It means the use of sprinklers is prohibited between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

Bellingen Shire Council water restrictions are governed by strict licence conditions that relate directly to environmental flows in the Bellinger River measured at Thora.

When the flows at Thora reach less than 47ML/day for five consecutive days in summer or 10 days in winter Council is required to introduce Level 1 Water restrictions.

Level 2 restrictions are imposed at flows less than 31ML/day; Level 3 at flows less than 23ML/day; and Level 4 at flows less than 5ML/day.

As Council has no dam to regulate flows or subsidise consumption at low flows, water restrictions can fluctuate quite regularly and are dependent on regular rainfall.

To minimise the impact on residents Council may impose a higher restriction level longer than required to prevent too many changes and minimise confusion.

At higher river flows the need to impose restrictions is reduced as the water that passes the bore field enters the tidal zone 600m downstream and flows out to sea.

Notwithstanding that Council implores residents to be water wise and conserve water at all times. Adopting what they call a ‘conservation habit’ will reduce hardship when Council is forced to impose restrictions and place less stress on the environment.

Council is currently working on an options paper to secure the region’s water supply and to help alleviate the need for regular water restrictions.

The paper should be complete in the next couple of months and will be available for community feedback.

For more information on water restriction in the Bellingen Shire follow this link.

Coffs Harbour City Council has adopted Level 1 Water restrictions. For all the details follow this link.