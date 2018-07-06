Fluctuating fuel costs hitting family wallets

PUMPED UP: Fuel prices on the Coffs Coast are under scrutiny.

PUMPED UP: Fuel prices on the Coffs Coast are under scrutiny. Trevor Veale

COFFS Coast motorists need to shop around for value for money on fuel pricing to save their hip pockets and avoid added strain on the family budget.

That's the advice from the country's peak motoring body.

NRMA spokeswoman Rebecca Page said there had been slight fluctuations in the Coffs Harbour petrol market of late.

The average price of unleaded stood at 154.8 cents per litre last week and rose to an average of 155.1 cents per litre before the start of the school holidays on Friday.

"There are 17 service stations in the Coffs Harbour market and there is a wide range of choice for unleaded with a variation in pricing of 149.9 cents per litre to 157.9cents per litre,” Ms Page told The Advocate.

"That's a fair bit of difference between servos within the same area compared with other markets around New South Wales.

"That's why we encourage motorists to do a little bit of planning and shop around to find value in an expensive market. A little saving on every fuel tank goes a long way.

"Our members tell us by finding the cheapest fuel in a market they can save upwards of $500 per year, and that's enough to cover meals on a family holiday or vacation.”

Each week throughout 2018, The Advocate will keep a close eye on billboard pricing.

We'll let you know where to find the best value and which servos to avoid due to above-average pricing.

We'll also call for answers when the Sydney and Brisbane Market Gate prices fall and those fluctuations aren't passed on accordingly to Coffs Harbour motorists throughout the year.

Send us your feedback and help us to effect change in a costly market.