Flu jab pop up at Plaza on Saturday

FLU JAB: NSW Health said the best time to have the vaccine is between now and mid-May. Kristen Booth

MID North Coast Local Health District will host a flu prevention display at Coffs Harbour's Park Beach Plaza this weekend.

Between 10am and noon on Saturday, an interactive display will be set up near Big W.

Community members will be able to access a UV light germ detector to show hidden bugs on their hands that could potentially spread the influenza virus.

The public may also speak to health official about the best ways to avoid spreading the flu.

The initiative is part of the NSW Government's $1.75 million flu campaign which encourages people to clean their hands regularly and get their flu jab by the end of May to avoid a repeat of last year's epidemic.

Meanwhile, NSW Health has denied a claim made on Wednesday that Coffs Harbour is one of several regional centres with a vaccine shortage.

"There are no shortages of the influenza vaccine across NSW as NSW Health began distributing to GP's, Aboriginal Medical Services, aged care facilities and community health and council clinics around the state on April 9,” a spokesperson said.

"We have already distributed over one million doses in the first nine days of deliveries compared to 379,000 in the same period last year and expect all remaining orders to be dispatched by the end of next week.”