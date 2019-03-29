NSW hit by surge of measles, flu cases

Doctors have treated more than 2200 patients for flu in February. Picture: iStock

Doctors have treated more than 2200 patients for flu in February. Picture: iStock

THE state has been hit by a disturbing surge in measles and influenza cases with NSW Health having to issue 13 health warnings this year alone.

Foreign travellers returning from countries battling measles epidemics are importing the contagious disease with 26 people contracting it since December.

There has also been a significant increase in influenza notifications with doctors treating 2244 patients for the flu last month. That compares to 1144 in February last year.

On Thursday, two passengers who flew from Thailand to Sydney on March 18 tested positive for measles.

NSW Health's Communicable Diseases Branch director Dr Vicky Sheppeard said people were susceptible to the viral respiratory infection if they had never had the disease or had not received two doses of the measles vaccine.

"The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is free in NSW for anyone born during or after 1966 who hasn't already had two doses," Dr Sheppeard said.

"If you're unsure whether you've had two doses, it's safe to have ­another."

There is a free measles-mums-rubella vaccine that is free for people who haven’t had it. Picture: iStock

Symptoms include fever, sore eyes and a cough followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash spreading from the head and neck to the rest of the body.

On the same day the most recent infected passengers landed in Sydney an unvaccinated primary school girl became infected and was taken to Fairfield Hospital Emergency Department.

Within an hour a man in his 20s was checked into St Vincent's Hospital Emergency Department with the same disease.

Foreign travellers are returning from countries who are battling measles. Picture: iStock

NSW Health urged parents at Bonnyrigg Heights Primary School where the child with measles ­attended to watch children for symptoms until April 2.

Students who have not been ­vaccinated should stay away from school for the same period of time.

Several plane passengers travelling from South-East Asian countries, including the Philippines and Thailand have tested positive for measles.

In the Philippines there have been 215 deaths from the disease this year.